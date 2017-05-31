Gordon Ramsay’s linguine with lemon, feta and basil
Gordon Ramsay’s linguine with lemon, feta and basil Food Network
Gordon Ramsay’s linguine with lemon, feta and basil Food Network

Food & Drink

May 31, 2017 12:07 PM

Recipe of the Day: Gordon Ramsay’s linguine with lemon, feta and basil

By Suzanne Boyle

sboyle@bnd.com

GORDON RAMSAY’S LINGUINE WITH LEMON, FETA AND BASIL

1 pound fresh (or 10 ounces dried) linguine

1/4 cup olive oil

Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Handful of fresh basil, leaves only

7 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts

Cook the fresh pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water for 2 minutes. If using dried pasta, cook according to package directions until al dente. Tip the pasta into a colander, leaving about 2 tablespoons of the cooking water in the pot.

Immediately return the pasta to the pot and add the olive oil, lemon zest and juice, Parmesan, basil, and three-quarters of the crumbled feta. Toss well and check the seasoning. Divide among warm plates and scatter the remaining feta and the pine nuts over the top. Serve at once.

Foodnetwork.com

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better 3:27

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better
Making perfect pour-over coffee 1:10

Making perfect pour-over coffee
How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 2:41

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

View More Video

Entertainment Videos