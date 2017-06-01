You make Sun-Dried Tomato Spinach-Artichoke Dip in the slow cooker.
You make Sun-Dried Tomato Spinach-Artichoke Dip in the slow cooker. Taste of Home
You make Sun-Dried Tomato Spinach-Artichoke Dip in the slow cooker. Taste of Home

Food & Drink

June 01, 2017 12:14 PM

Recipe of the Day: Slow Cooker Artichoke Dip

By Suzanne Boyle

sboyle@bnd.com

SUN-DRIED TOMATO SPINACH-ARTICHOKE

1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded smoked Gouda cheese

1/2 cup shredded fontina cheese

1/2 cup chopped water-packed artichoke hearts

1/4 to 1/2 cup soft sun-dried tomato halves (not packed in oil), chopped

1/3 cup finely chopped onion

1 garlic clove, minced

Assorted fresh vegetables and crackers

In a 1 1/2-quart slow cooker, mix spinach, cheeses, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, onion and garlic. Cook, covered, on low 2-3 hours or until cheese is melted. Stir before serving. Serve with vegetables and crackers. Yield: 3 cups.

Editor’s note: This recipe was tested with sun-dried tomatoes that can be used without soaking. When using other sun-dried tomatoes that are not oil-packed, cover with boiling water and let stand until soft. Drain before using.

Taste of Home Christmas Annual 2016

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better 3:27

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better
Making perfect pour-over coffee 1:10

Making perfect pour-over coffee
How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 2:41

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

View More Video

Entertainment Videos