Recipe of the Day: Slow Cooker Artichoke Dip

SUN-DRIED TOMATO SPINACH-ARTICHOKE
1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded smoked Gouda cheese
1/2 cup shredded fontina cheese
1/2 cup chopped water-packed artichoke hearts
1/4 to 1/2 cup soft sun-dried tomato halves (not packed in oil), chopped
1/3 cup finely chopped onion
1 garlic clove, minced
Assorted fresh vegetables and crackers
In a 1 1/2-quart slow cooker, mix spinach, cheeses, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, onion and garlic. Cook, covered, on low 2-3 hours or until cheese is melted. Stir before serving. Serve with vegetables and crackers. Yield: 3 cups.
Editor’s note: This recipe was tested with sun-dried tomatoes that can be used without soaking. When using other sun-dried tomatoes that are not oil-packed, cover with boiling water and let stand until soft. Drain before using.
