Recipe of the Day: No-Churn Oreo Fudge Swirl Ice Cream

NO-CHURN OREO FUDGE SWIRL ICE CREAM
2 cups heavy cream
14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
Inside of one vanilla bean
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 cup roughly chopped Oreos (about 10 cookies)
Jar of fudge ice cream sauce
In the large bowl of an electric mixer with whisk attachment, beat cream on high speed for several minutes, just until stiff peaks form.
While whipping cream, in a separate large bowl, stir together sweetened condensed milk, vanilla bean, vanilla extract and Oreos.
Once cream is ready, fold it into sweetened condensed milk mixture.
Pour half of ice cream into a regular-sized loaf pan; drizzle with half of fudge sauce and carefully use a knife to cut through the fudge for a light swirl effect; repeat with remaining ice cream mixture and fudge.
Wrap well with plastic warp or tin foil and freeze for 6 hours or overnight. Makes: 1 1/2 quarts.
Comments