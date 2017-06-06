Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker Barbecued Pulled-Pork Fajitas

SLOW-COOKER BARBECUED PULLED-PORK FAJITAS
1 pork boneless loin roast, (2 1/2 pounds), trimmed on fat
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
2 cups barbecue sauce
3/4 cup salsa
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 bag (1 pound) frozen stir-fry bell peppers and onions
1/2 teaspoon salt
18 flour tortillas (8 to 10 inches in diameter)
Shredded cheese, if desired
Guacamole, if desired
Sour cream, if desired
Place pork in 3- to 4-quart slow cooker. Place onion on top. Mix barbecue sauce, salsa, chili powder and cumin in small bowl; pour over pork and onion.
Cover and cook on low heat setting 8 to 10 hours.
Remove pork from cooker; place on cutting board. Shred pork, using 2 forks. Return pork to cooker and mix well. Stir in stir-fry vegetables and salt. Increase heat setting to high. Cover and cook 30 minutes, or until mixture is hot and vegetables are tender.
Using slotted spoon to remove pork mixture from cooker, fill each tortilla with 1/2 cup pork mixture. Fold one end of tortilla up about 1 inch over filling; fold right and left sides over folded end, overlapping. Fold remaining end down. Serve with cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Makes 18 servings.
Notes: Leftover shredded pork can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 4 days or frozen up to 4 months.
You can use a 2 1/2-pound beef boneless chuck roast instead of the pork roast.
Use the shredded pork for taco, enchilada and burrito fillings.
