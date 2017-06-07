Deviled Potato Salad
June 07, 2017

Recipe of the Day: Rachael Ray’s Deviled Potato Salad

By Suzanne Boyle

5 all-purpose potatoes, peeled and diced

Coarse salt

1/4 onion

3 tablespoons prepared yellow mustard

1/2 cup mayonnaise, eyeball the amount

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon hot cayenne pepper sauce (recommended: Tabasco or Frank's Red Hot)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 scallions, thinly sliced, for garnish

Boil potatoes in water seasoned with coarse salt until they are tender, about 10 minutes. Drain cooked potatoes and return to the warm pot to dry them out. Let the potatoes stand 2 minutes, then spread potatoes out on to a cookie sheet to quick-cool them.

In the bottom of a medium mixing bowl, grate 1/4 onion using a hand grater. Add mustard and mayonnaise, paprika and cayenne pepper sauce to the grated onion and stir to combine.

Add potatoes to the bowl and stir to evenly distribute dressing. Season potato salad with salt and pepper and taste to adjust your seasonings. Top servings of salad with chopped scallions.

Recipe courtesy of Rachael Ray

