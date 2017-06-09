30-Minute Meatloaf
June 09, 2017 12:00 PM

Recipe of the Day: 30-Minute Meatloaf

By Suzanne Boyle

30-MINUTE MEATLOAF

A quick alternative to waiting an hour or more for meatloaf to bake for a weeknight dinner is to divide the meat mixture into muffin cups for individual servings, which cuts the time to less than 30 minutes.

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup ketchup

1/2 cup crushed cornflakes

4 tablespoons dried minced onion

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 pounds lean ground beef (90 percent lean)

Additional ketchup, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well.

Press into 12 foil-lined or greased muffin cups. Bake 25 minutes, or until a meat thermometer reaches 160 degrees. Drain before serving. Drizzle with ketchup if desired. Yield: 6 servings.

Quick Cooking July/August 1998

