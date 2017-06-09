Recipe of the Day: 30-Minute Meatloaf

30-MINUTE MEATLOAF
A quick alternative to waiting an hour or more for meatloaf to bake for a weeknight dinner is to divide the meat mixture into muffin cups for individual servings, which cuts the time to less than 30 minutes.
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup ketchup
1/2 cup crushed cornflakes
4 tablespoons dried minced onion
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 pounds lean ground beef (90 percent lean)
Additional ketchup, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well.
Press into 12 foil-lined or greased muffin cups. Bake 25 minutes, or until a meat thermometer reaches 160 degrees. Drain before serving. Drizzle with ketchup if desired. Yield: 6 servings.
Quick Cooking July/August 1998
