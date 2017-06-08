Butterscotch Pie
June 08, 2017 10:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Dolly Parton’s Butterscotch Pie

By Suzanne Boyle

DOLLY PARTON’S BUTTERSCOTCH PIE

FOR THE CRUST:

1 ¾ cups chopped pecans

¼ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons butter, softened

Vegetable oil cooking spray

3 tablespoons brown sugar

FOR THE FILLING:

1 cup brown sugar

2 egg yolks, beaten

2 tablespoons cornstarch

¾ cup condensed milk, diluted with ¾ cup water

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Whipped cream, for garnish

1/4 teaspoon salt

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat a 9- or 10-inch pie plate with vegetable oil cooking spray.

Make the crust:

1. Combine the pecans, butter, sugar and salt in a small bowl and mix thoroughly with a fork.

2. Transfer the mixture to the pie pan. Press mixture evenly into the bottom and up the sides of the pan.

3. Bake until fragrant and browned, about 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Remove from the oven to cool. Reduce the oven temperature to 300 degrees.

Make the filling:

1. Combine the brown sugar, cornstarch, flour, butter and salt in the top of a double boiler over medium-high heat and stir to combine.

2. Add the egg yolks and continue to stir until incorporated. Gradually add the milk, stirring constantly until the mixture thickly coats the back of a spoon and is smooth.

3. Stir in vanilla and pour the mixture into the pie shell. Bake for 15 minutes, until the filling is warmed through and firm.

4. Let cool and serve with a “Dolly-up” of whipped cream. Makes one 8- to 10-inch single-crust pie. erves 8.

Guidepost.org

