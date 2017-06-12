Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade
Recipe of the Day: Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade

SPARKLING STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

4-6 lemons, enough to equal 1 cup of lemon juice

1 to 1 1/2 cups simple syrup (recipe follows)

1 pound container strawberries, cleaned and hulled

1 quart sparkling water

Juice the lemons to get 1 cup of lemon juice.

Blend the strawberries and 1/2 cup of the simple syrup in a blender or with an immersion blender, until smooth. Strain to remove the seeds.

Pour lemon juice, strawberry puree, 1/2 cup simple syrup, and sparkling water into a pitcher. Add more simple syrup if needed to achieve the sweetness you like. Add ice and chill.

Simple Syrup: Combine 1 part sugar with 1 part warm water. Stir to dissolve sugar. This can also be done on the stovetop, but this was faster and easier.

Note: 1 cup of simple syrup works for this pitcher of lemonade. If you want it more sweet than tart, use 3/4 cup sugar to 3/4 cup water and add it all.

thekitchn.com

