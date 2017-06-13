Chicken Pesto with Pasta
June 13, 2017 9:31 AM

Recipe of the Day: Chicken Pesto with Pasta

By Suzanne Boyle

sboyle@bnd.com

CHICKEN PESTO WITH PASTA

Prepared pesto accents this warm pasta toss using rotisserie chicken. Keep pesto in the freezer for the next time you have leftover chicken. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

1 package (16 ounces) cellentani or spiral pasta

2 cups cubed rotisserie chicken

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 container (7 ounces) prepared pesto (or use homemade)

1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted

In a Dutch oven, cook pasta according to package directions; drain and return to pan. Stir in chicken, tomatoes and pesto; heat through. Sprinkle with pine nuts. Yield: 8 servings.

Editor's note: To toast nuts, bake in a shallow pan in a 350-degree oven for 5-10 minutes, or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Makes 8 servings.

Quick Cooking January/February 2006

