Recipe of the Day: Trisha Yearwood’s Thai Salad

TRISHA YEARWOOD’S THAI SALAD
SALAD:
1 head Napa cabbage, shredded
1 head red cabbage, shredded
1 large cucumber, julienned
One 10-ounce bag shelled edamame, cooked
2 carrots, peeled and grated
2 green onions, finely sliced
SWEET LIME-CILANTRO DRESSING:
2 cups olive oil
1 1/2 cups finely chopped fresh cilantro
1 cup sugar
2 cloves garlic, minced
Juice of 2 limes
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 avocado, peeled and finely sliced
For the salad: In a large serving bowl, toss the cabbages, cucumber, edamame, carrots and green onions.
For the sweet lime-cilantro dressing: Put the oil, cilantro, sugar, garlic, lime juice, salt and pepper in a large blender and blend until smooth.
Top each serving of salad with 2 tablespoons of the sweet lime-cilantro dressing and 2 slices of avocado for garnish. Makes 12 servings.
Cook's note: You can also add two boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked, chilled and thinly sliced.
Recipe adapted from “Home Cooking with Trisha Yearwood”
