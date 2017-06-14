Trisha Yearwood’s Thai Salad
Recipe of the Day: Trisha Yearwood’s Thai Salad

By Suzanne Boyle

sboyle@bnd.com

June 14, 2017 8:36 AM

TRISHA YEARWOOD’S THAI SALAD

SALAD:

1 head Napa cabbage, shredded

1 head red cabbage, shredded

1 large cucumber, julienned

One 10-ounce bag shelled edamame, cooked

2 carrots, peeled and grated

2 green onions, finely sliced

SWEET LIME-CILANTRO DRESSING:

2 cups olive oil

1 1/2 cups finely chopped fresh cilantro

1 cup sugar

2 cloves garlic, minced

Juice of 2 limes

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 avocado, peeled and finely sliced

For the salad: In a large serving bowl, toss the cabbages, cucumber, edamame, carrots and green onions.

For the sweet lime-cilantro dressing: Put the oil, cilantro, sugar, garlic, lime juice, salt and pepper in a large blender and blend until smooth.

Top each serving of salad with 2 tablespoons of the sweet lime-cilantro dressing and 2 slices of avocado for garnish. Makes 12 servings.

Cook's note: You can also add two boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked, chilled and thinly sliced.

Recipe adapted from “Home Cooking with Trisha Yearwood”

