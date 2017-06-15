Recipe of the Day: Joy of Cooking Rhubarb Chess Pie

JOY OF COOKING RHUBARB CHESS PIE
This pie takes about an hour to bake — maybe more in your oven. It will seem, at first, as though the filling is not going to set, but be patient. Don't take the pie out of the oven until the very center is just a bit quivery — like gelatin — and the edges are set. The top of the pie will be quite brown.
8 ounces rhubarb (about 3 stalks)
9-inch pie crust
Egg yolk
FILLING:
3 large eggs
2/3 cup sugar
2/3 cup packed light or dark brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup heavy cream or evaporated milk
(3 tablespoons finely ground cornmeal)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
6 tablespoons butter
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Roughly chop rhubarb into 1-inch pieces and place on a lined baking sheet; roast until just tender, about 8 to 12 minutes. Do not roast too long or the rhubarb will get mushy.
Line a 9-inch pie pan with the dough, trim any excess, and bake until the edges are starting to brown, about 10 to 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake until the bottom of the crust is dry to the touch, about 10 minutes more.
Glaze the crust with an egg yolk and return to the oven briefly, about 3 minutes, until the surface looks shiny and is dry to the touch.
Prepare the filling: In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, sugars, salt, cream or evaporated milk, cornmeal and vanilla.
Gently melt and pour in butter. (Don't pour scalding hot butter into the egg mixture or it can cause the eggs to curdle). Whisk to combine.
Pour the filling into the crust and scatter the roasted rhubarb chunks evenly over the top. Reduce the oven temperature to 325 degrees and bake until the top is quite brown and the center of the pie just barely jiggles, about 50 minutes to 1 hour. Let cool to room temperature before serving. Store leftovers in the refrigerator. Makes one very rich 9-inch pie.
Comments