Food & Drink

June 20, 2017 12:15 PM

Recipe of the Day: Refreshing Beer Margaritas

By Suzanne Boyle

sboyle@bnd.com

REFRESHING BEER MARGARITAS

Lime slices and kosher salt, optional

2 bottles (12 ounces each) beer

1 can (12 ounces) frozen limeade concentrate, thawed

3/4 cup tequila

1/4 cup sweet and sour mix

Ice cubes

GARNISH:

Lime slices

If desired, use lime slices to moisten the rims of six margarita or cocktail glasses. Sprinkle salt on a plate; hold each glass upside down and dip rims into salt. Discard remaining salt on plate.

In a pitcher, combine the beer, concentrate, tequila and sweet and sour mix. Serve in prepared glasses over ice. Garnish with lime slices. Yield: 6 servings.

Taste of Home's Holiday & Celebrations Cookbook Annual 2013

