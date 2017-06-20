Recipe of the Day: Refreshing Beer Margaritas

REFRESHING BEER MARGARITAS
Lime slices and kosher salt, optional
2 bottles (12 ounces each) beer
1 can (12 ounces) frozen limeade concentrate, thawed
3/4 cup tequila
1/4 cup sweet and sour mix
Ice cubes
GARNISH:
Lime slices
If desired, use lime slices to moisten the rims of six margarita or cocktail glasses. Sprinkle salt on a plate; hold each glass upside down and dip rims into salt. Discard remaining salt on plate.
In a pitcher, combine the beer, concentrate, tequila and sweet and sour mix. Serve in prepared glasses over ice. Garnish with lime slices. Yield: 6 servings.
