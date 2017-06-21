Recipe of the Day: Joy of Cooking Ham Sliders

JOY OF COOKING HAM SLIDERS
12 small rolls, store-bought or homemade
1/2 stick softened butter
1 to 2 tablespoons spicy or Dijon mustard
12 slices ham
Small squares of cheese (Swiss, Comté, Gruyère, Appenzelsler, or Jarlsberg), about 6 ounces total
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Split open buns and arrange close together on a jelly-roll pan with enough foil underneath to cover buns completely.
Combine butter and mustard in a small bowl. Spread on the insides of the rolls, about a teaspoon per roll. Put a slice of ham in each biscuit.
Close the rolls, wrap in foil, and bake until the cheese is melted and the rolls are browned and starting to crisp around the edges, about 20 to 30 minutes. Makes 12.
Comments