Barbecued Chicken Pizzas
Barbecued Chicken Pizzas Taste of Home
Barbecued Chicken Pizzas Taste of Home

Food & Drink

July 12, 2017 10:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Barbecued Chicken Pizzas

By Suzanne Boyle

sboyle@bnd.com

BARBECUED CHICKEN PIZZAS

2 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup barbecue sauce, divided

1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza crust

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 cups shredded Gouda cheese

1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced

1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

Sprinkle chicken with pepper; place on an oiled grill rack over medium heat. Grill, covered, until a thermometer reads 165 degrees, 5-7 minutes per side, basting frequently with 1/2 cup barbecue sauce during the last 4 minutes. Cool slightly. Cut into cubes.

Divide dough in half. On a well-greased large sheet of heavy-duty foil, press each portion of dough into a 10-by-8-inch rectangle; brush lightly with oil. Invert dough onto grill rack; peel off foil. Grill, covered, over medium heat until bottom is lightly browned, 1-2 minutes.

Remove from grill. Spread grilled sides with remaining barbecue sauce. Top with cheese, chicken and onion. Grill, covered, until bottom is lightly browned and cheese is melted, 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro. Yield: 2 pizzas (4 pieces each).

Simple & Delicious July/August 2009

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better 3:27

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better
Making perfect pour-over coffee 1:10

Making perfect pour-over coffee
How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 2:41

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

View More Video