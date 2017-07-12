Recipe of the Day: Barbecued Chicken Pizzas

BARBECUED CHICKEN PIZZAS
2 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 cup barbecue sauce, divided
1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza crust
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 cups shredded Gouda cheese
1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced
1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
Sprinkle chicken with pepper; place on an oiled grill rack over medium heat. Grill, covered, until a thermometer reads 165 degrees, 5-7 minutes per side, basting frequently with 1/2 cup barbecue sauce during the last 4 minutes. Cool slightly. Cut into cubes.
Divide dough in half. On a well-greased large sheet of heavy-duty foil, press each portion of dough into a 10-by-8-inch rectangle; brush lightly with oil. Invert dough onto grill rack; peel off foil. Grill, covered, over medium heat until bottom is lightly browned, 1-2 minutes.
Remove from grill. Spread grilled sides with remaining barbecue sauce. Top with cheese, chicken and onion. Grill, covered, until bottom is lightly browned and cheese is melted, 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro. Yield: 2 pizzas (4 pieces each).
