Recipe of the Day: Shake up Raspberry Ice Cream in a bag

RASPBERRY ICE CREAM IN A BAG
Making homemade ice cream is fun for the whole family, and the fresh raspberry flavor of this treat makes it a perfect summer activity. Kids can shake the bags until the liquid changes to ice cream and then enjoy the reward.
1 cup half and half
1/2 cup fresh raspberries
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons evaporated milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 cups coarsely crushed ice
3/4 cup salt
Using two quart-size resealable plastic bags, place one bag inside the other. Place the first five ingredients inside the inner bag. Seal both bags, pressing out as much air as possible.
Place the two bags in a gallon-size resealable plastic freezer bag. Add ice and salt. Seal bag, again pressing out as much air as possible.
Shake and knead cream mixture until thickened, about 5 minutes. Yield: 1 cup.
Note: It might be best if you went outside to do this. There is condensation around the bag. If desired, wear mittens or wrap bags in a kitchen towel while shaking to protect hands from the cold ice.
If more than one person is involved, toss the bag back and forth.
