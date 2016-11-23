Helping Others

November 23, 2016 9:55 AM

Blessed to Give: Operation Homefront’s Holiday Toy Drive

Operation Homefront field offices and Dollar Tree Inc. are teaming up again to assist military families by collecting toys through Dec. 8 to be distributed to the children of service members this holiday season. Operation Homefront’s annual Holiday Toy Drive is currently underway at Dollar Tree locations.

How to help

Dollar Tree shoppers can purchase toys and place them in collection boxes set up in the stores. People can also get involved by setting up their own collection bins in their offices, businesses, churches or schools; collecting toys and gift cards; becoming a Dollar Tree volunteer to pick up donated toys; helping to distribute the toys or making a monetary donation to Operation Homefront online.

Contact information

More information on Operation Homefront’s Holiday Toy Drive is available at www.operationhomefront.net/holidaytoys.

