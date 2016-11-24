Blessed to Give
Hospice of Southern Illinois Inc.
Hospice of Southern Illinois Inc. is a community-based, not-for-profit agency that provides comfort and care for terminally ill patients and their families regardless of age or the ability to pay. Services include nursing care and grief support.
How to help
People can make one-time or monthly monetary donations to the hospice online or by sending a check to 305 S. Illinois St. in Belleville. There are also options to make memorial gifts by ordering a memorial brick or designating the hospice as the beneficiary of an estate.
Volunteers help by working with those who are terminally ill or lending a hand in the office or at events, among other things.
Contact information
For more information, visit www.hospice.org or call at 800-233-1708.
The Hospice of Southern Illinois is at 305 S. Illinois St., Belleville, Illinois 62220. It has additional locations at 300 E. Main St. in Belleville and 204 Halfway Road in Marion.
To speak to volunteer supervisors, call 618-235-1703 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
