Blessed to Give: Caritas Family Solutions’ Secret Santa

Blessed to Give
The BND features a different charity everyday from Thanksgiving to New Years Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.
Caritas Family Solutions’ Secret Santa
Caritas Family Solutions will accept donations Dec. 6-7 at its Belleville office for its Secret Santa charity that gives Christmas presents to foster children.
The child welfare and family services agency serves 235 children in the region. It is collecting toys, clothing, games and gift cards for them.
How to help
People can drop off unwrapped items for newborns up to 18-year-olds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 and from 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at 900 Royal Heights Road in Belleville.
Volunteers are needed to collect and distribute the donations to foster children throughout Southern Illinois.
The nonprofit will also accept monetary donations at 900 Royal Heights Road during the drop-off hours or anytime online. Cash donations can be mailed to Caritas Family Solutions, 8601 West Main St., suite 200, Belleville, Illinois 62223.
Contact information
Contact Ashlee Lambert for questions about Secret Santa; she can be reached by calling 618-213-8714 or emailing ashlee.lambert@caritasfamily.org.
Visit caritasfamilysolutions.org for more information about the nonprofit. Call 618-394-5900 for volunteer opportunities around Belleville.
Caritas Family Solutions has regional offices in Belleville, Carterville, East Alton and Mount Vernon.
