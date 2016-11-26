Blessed to Give
Fire Truck O’ Toys
Fire Truck O’ Toys collects and donates toys to five St. Louis-area children’s hospitals year-round for sick kids. Its main focus is on the holidays, but it also makes sure the hospitals have gifts for kids’ birthdays and other celebrations.
Donations are distributed based on need to SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, Mercy Hospital and Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital.
The nonprofit was started by metro-east native Mackenzie Scott. She came up with the idea after spending time in children’s hospitals over holidays because of a degenerative bone disease called Leggs-Calves-Perthes. She is a junior at Metro East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville and a graduate from Zion Lutheran Belleville.
How to help
People can drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating locations listed on the group’s website or make monetary donations online. Toys or checks can also be mailed to “Santa” at c/o Boxing Clever, 1017 Olive St., 9th floor, St. Louis, Missoui 63101.
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 12. The organization’s goal this year is to collect 5,000 toys and gifts for newborns up to 18-year-olds.
Contact information
To contact Fire Truck O’ Toys, call 314-338-7550 or send an email to firetruckotoys@gmail.com. For more information, visit firetruckotoys.org.
