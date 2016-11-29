Blessed to Give
Faith in Action to Serve and Transform
Faith in Action to Service and Transform gives qualifying seniors free rides to and from medical appointments, grocery stores, salons and anywhere else they would like to travel in the St. Louis and metro-east area.
It is a program of the nonprofit organization HealthVisions of East St. Louis, sponsored by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.
How to help
FAST needs volunteers to provide assisted transportation, which means they help the seniors in and out of their homes and volunteers’ vehicles.
Volunteers can also help with office work, marketing or by calling and visiting the people served by FAST.
Donations are also welcomed. Executive Director Paula Wills said the average cost of a ride is $27. Some volunteers are reimbursed for their mileage through donations; Others choose not to accept any reimbursement for their services.
To make a monetary donation, mail or drop it off at 1269 N. 89th Street, suite 7, East St. Louis 62203. Donations are also accepted online at hvusa.org.
Contact information
For more information, visit hvusa.org, call 618-271-7000 or email Paula Wills at pwills@hvusa.org.
Stop by the HealthVisions of East St. Louis office, at 1269 N. 89th St., to fill out an application to become a volunteer.
