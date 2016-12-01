Helping Others

December 1, 2016 10:05 AM

Metro-east charities ask for your help this holiday season

News-Democrat

Blessed to Give

The BND features a different charity every day from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.

Return to bnd.com/living/helping-others to see the latest featured nonprofit. The following are all of the charities and fundraisers that have been featured in 2016 so far:

Operation Homefront’s annual Holiday Toy Drive

Hospice of Southern Illinois Inc.

Caritas Family Solutions

Fire Truck O’ Toys

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois

Belleville Kiwanis Club Christmas Tree Lot

Faith in Action to Serve and Transform

Bethany Place

AgeSmart Community Resources

Related content

Helping Others

Comments

Videos

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

View more video

Entertainment Videos