December 2, 2016 10:31 AM

Blessed to Give: Make a Change

Make a Change

The Belleville East High School community helps support students in financial need during the holidays through its “Make a Change” program.

How to help

The program is accepting monetary donations until Dec. 9. Make checks payable to Belleville East High School (attention: “Make a Change” program).

Contact information

For more information, contact Michelle Seneczyn, the program committee leader; She can be reached by calling 618-222-3741 or by emailing mseneczyn@bths201.org.

