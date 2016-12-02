Blessed to Give: Make a Change

Blessed to Give
The BND features a different charity every day from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.
Make a Change
The Belleville East High School community helps support students in financial need during the holidays through its “Make a Change” program.
How to help
The program is accepting monetary donations until Dec. 9. Make checks payable to Belleville East High School (attention: “Make a Change” program).
Contact information
For more information, contact Michelle Seneczyn, the program committee leader; She can be reached by calling 618-222-3741 or by emailing mseneczyn@bths201.org.
Comments