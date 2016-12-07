Blessed to Give
Beverly Farm
Beverly Farm in Godfrey is a residential facility for adults who have intellectual or developmental disabilities. The farm includes a pool, equestrian center and pavilion. It also offers jobs, activities, medical services, therapy and more.
Nearly 400 individuals call Beverly Farm home.
How to help
Apply to become a volunteer through Beverly Farm’s website, beverlyfarm.org.
Monetary donations also can be made through the website. Donated money is used toward residential care, developmental training, administrative and general costs and fundraising. Residential care receives the largest percentage of donations: 71 percent.
Checks and credit card information can be mailed to the Resource Development Department at Beverly Farm Foundation, 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035.
Contact information
Learn more about Beverly Farm and its programs at beverlyfarm.org or by calling 618-466-0367.
