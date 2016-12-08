Blessed to Give
East Side Heart and Home Family Center
East Side Heart and Home Family Center constructs quality, affordable housing for low-income families in East St. Louis. The center will begin building its 21st home in March.
It also provides a family program to support women who live in poverty.
How to help
People can help by donating construction materials, volunteering their time and skills or making a financial contribution.
Monetary donations can be mailed to 705 Summit Ave., East St. Louis, Illinois 62201.
Contact information
For more information, visit familycenterestl.org, call 618-875-7295 or send an email to the housing director at FCHousingDirector@gmail.com. Follow the nonprofit on social media at Facebook.com/FamilyCenterESTL.
