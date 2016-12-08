Helping Others

December 8, 2016 9:21 AM

Blessed to Give: East Side Heart and Home Family Center

East Side Heart and Home Family Center

East Side Heart and Home Family Center constructs quality, affordable housing for low-income families in East St. Louis. The center will begin building its 21st home in March.

It also provides a family program to support women who live in poverty.

How to help

People can help by donating construction materials, volunteering their time and skills or making a financial contribution.

Monetary donations can be mailed to 705 Summit Ave., East St. Louis, Illinois 62201.

Contact information

For more information, visit familycenterestl.org, call 618-875-7295 or send an email to the housing director at FCHousingDirector@gmail.com. Follow the nonprofit on social media at Facebook.com/FamilyCenterESTL.

