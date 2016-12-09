Helping Others

December 9, 2016 9:41 AM

Blessed to Give: Abundant Living For All Foundation

News-Democrat

Blessed to Give

The BND features a different charity every day from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.

Abundant Living For All Foundation

The Abundant Living For All Foundation of Southwest Illinois provides art, music, horticulture and other programming for people who have intellectual disabilities. The group works with Trinity Services of Southwestern Illinois, which is based in Mascoutah.

How to help

People can volunteer or make a donation to the foundation.

ALFA has no paid staff, so donated money supports weekly culinary, fitness, recreation and leisure programs, among others, as well as community events and facilities improvements at Trinity Services.

Monetary donations can be mailed to ALFA, 973 North 6th St., Mascoutah, Illinois 62258.

Contact information

For more information, visit the foundation’s website at alfafoundation.info. Follow ALFA on social media at Facebook.com/trinityfarmstead.

