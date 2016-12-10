Blessed to Give: Call for Help Inc.

Call for Help Inc.
Call for Help Inc. in East St. Louis is a social service agency that offers programs to help people in crisis, including transitional housing for people who are homeless, a recovery support center for people who have mental illnesses and a rape crisis center for victims of sexual assault.
How to help
People can volunteer to share their talents with clients or to help with crisis response.
The agency also accepts monetary donations. Other items that Call for Help Inc. needs are listed online at callforhelpinc.org/needs-list, which is regularly updated.
Contact information
For more information or to schedule a drop off or pick up, call Director of Development and Communication Melissa Tutterow at 618-397-0968 ext 124 or email her at mtutterow@callforhelpinc.org.
Visit the agency’s website at callforhelpinc.org.
