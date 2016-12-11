Blessed to Give: MindsEye

Blessed to Give
The BND features a different charity every day from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.
MindsEye
MindsEye helps people who cannot read the printed word, including people who are blind and visually impaired, stay informed. The organization records readings from newspapers, magazines, grocery ads and more. Listeners can tune in to live broadcasts or listen at their convenience to recordings available on 26 different devices.
How to help
Volunteers read from local and national publications, distribute and repair closed-circuit radios for listeners and provide help in the MindsEye office.
The organization has also added a new service this year to make theaters accessible; A volunteer will describe the visual aspects of the stage, like costumes, sets and action, to audience members who are visually impaired during a play through headsets. The service is offered at select St. Louis-area theatres.
MindsEye also accepts monetary donations online.
Contact information
MindsEye is located at 9541 Church Circle Drive, Belleville, IL 62223. Send the group an email at mindseye@mindseyeradio.org or call 618-394-6444. Visit mindseyeradio.org for more information.
Comments