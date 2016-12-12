Blessed to Give
Project Compassion, NFP
Project Compassion, NFP works to enhance the lives of people who are living in poverty and people who are homeless through resources, workshops, training and outreach.
It provides personal care and seasonal items through donations, as well as ongoing assistance to low-income shelters and facilities in the community.
The nonprofit also offers programs and services to girls and women, from fifth-graders up to 35-year-olds, who are considered low-income or who are homeless or in jeopardy of becoming homeless.
How to help
Monetary donations are accepted by mail at Project Compassion, NFP, 6609 West Main, Belleville, Illinois 62223. Checks should be made payable to Project Compassion, NFP.
The nonprofit also accepts the following items year-round: body wash, wash cloths, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, trash bags, combs and brushes, lotion, soap, sanitizer wipes, wet wipes, blankets, socks, knit gloves, knit socks, knit caps, sanitary napkins, Pampers baby diapers, baby bottles, baby onesies and baby blankets.
Contact information
For more information, visit projectcompassionnfp.org, call 618-397-1790 or email compassion@projectcompassionnfp.org.
