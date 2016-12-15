Blessed to Give
Collinsville Food Pantry
Collinsville Food Pantry provides food assistance to Collinsville residents. It also offers general assistance on a case-by-case basis.
It serves hot meals from 5-6:30 p.m. every Thursday at St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ on Clay Street.
The pantry also provides some children in the Collinsville Unit 10 School District with food every weekend to take home in a tote bag, so they can have a meal when they aren’t in school.
How to help
The pantry welcomes volunteers. Call 618-346-1861 for times and opportunities available.
Donate money or goods at 201 East Church St., Collinsville, Illinois 62234. The pantry is open from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, and from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Contact information
For more information, visit collinsvillefoodpantry.org or email cama@camacollinsville.com.
