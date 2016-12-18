Blessed to Give: Fontebella Maternity Home

Blessed to Give
The BND features a different charity every day from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.
Fontebella Maternity Home
Fontebella Maternity Home works to empower young women who are homeless and facing an unplanned pregnancy. The nonprofit provides a safe place to live, programs in nutrition, budgeting, parenting and spirituality. The women also have access to case managers who help them obtain transportation, schooling, job skills, housing and a plan for their future.
Fontebella is home to five women.
How to help
Monetary donations are accepted by mail at Fontebella Maternity Home P.O. Box 137 O’Fallon, Illinois 62269. Checks should be made payable to Fontebella NFP.
The nonprofit also accepts the following items year-round: clothing, food, furniture, household items, hygiene products, paper products, sanitary napkins and office supplies. For the complete list, visit fontebella.org/donations.
Volunteers can help inside and outside the home, as well as at events.
Contact information
For more information, visit fontebella.org, call 618-910-0356 or email erogers@fontebella.org.
