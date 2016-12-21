Blessed to Give
Eagle’s Nest of St. Clair County
Eagle’s Nest of St. Clair County works to help homeless military veterans achieve their highest level of self-sufficiency and economic independence.
The charity provides transitional housing for men at the Joseph Center in East St. Louis.
How to help
Make a monetary donation online, in person or by mail at 5020 State St. East St. Louis, Illinois 62205.
The Joseph Center also accepts donations of cleaning supplies, food, clothing, personal care products and more. A full list of items needed is available on the charity’s website.
Contact information
For more information, visit thejosephcenter.org or call 618-271-4673.
Follow Eagle’s Nest on social media at Facebook.com/thejosephcenter.
