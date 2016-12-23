Blessed to Give: Peter’s Place Foundation

Blessed to Give
The BND features a different charity every day from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.
Peter’s Place Foundation
Peter’s Place Foundation is a Christ-centered, nondenominational ministry that will provide free, long-term residential support for men from 18 to 28 years old who struggle with substance abuse and mental illness.
In the future, the ministry hopes to provide counseling services, transitional and follow-up care and education for people in recovery, as well as support for family and friends, among other things.
How to help
The foundation is seeking monetary donations to help purchase a house or land for its Christ-centered home for recovery for the young men. It would provide housing for them for six month to a year.
Donations can be mailed to Peter’s Place Foundation at P.O. Box 71, O’Fallon, Illinois, 62269.
Volunteers are needed to help with Peter’s Place Foundation’s 5K walk and run in January.
Contact information
For more information, visit petersplacefoundation.org or call 618-558-0757.
Comments