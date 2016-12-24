Blessed to Give: Riverbend Head Start & Family Services

Blessed to Give
The BND features a different charity every day from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.
Riverbend Head Start & Family Services
Riverbend Head Start & Family Services works to improve the lives of families through early childhood development programs and parenting education.
To be eligible, families must live below the federal poverty rate, have a child who has a diagnosed disability or be involved with the Department of Family Services.
Currently, 800 infants, toddlers, preschoolers and pregnant women in Madison County are being served.
How to help
Volunteers help by serving on the board of directors, providing childcare during parent group meetings, organizing drives to collect coats, school supplies, books, diapers or toiletries, among other things.
Monetary donations are accepted online at riverbendfamilies.org, by phone or by mail to Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, 550 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, Illinois 62002. Checks should be made payable to Riverbend Head Start & Family Services.
Contact information
For more information, call 618-463-5946.
Riverbend Head Start & Family Services operates six centers in Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Granite City North and Granite City South.
Comments