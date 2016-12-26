Blessed to Give: 3 Little Birds 4 Life

Blessed to Give
The BND features a different charity every day from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.
3 Little Birds 4 Life
3 Little Birds 4 Life works to enhance the lives of people who have cancer. The nonprofit grants wishes for adults between 18 and 40 years old.
Ashley Swip founded the nonprofit in honor of her brother, Tyler Gifford, who died in 2010 after being diagnosed with melanoma cancer.
How to help
Make a monetary donation online at 3littlebirds4life.org or by mail to P.O. Box 187 Collinsville, Illinois 62234. Checks should be made payable to 3 Little Birds 4 Life.
Donations can be made to specific wish recipients through the website.
Apply to become a volunteer online at 3littlebirds4life.org/get-involved/volunteer.
Contact information
For more information, call 1-888-370-8885.
Comments