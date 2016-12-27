Blessed to Give: O’Fallon Community Food Pantry

O’Fallon Community Food Pantry
The O’Fallon Community Food Pantry distributes donated food and other items to residents in the 62269 zip code within O’Fallon and Shiloh.
Those in need of assistance can visit the pantry once a month. They are required to bring proof of their address, such as a utility bill or other piece of mail.
How to help
The pantry welcomes volunteers. It also accepts monetary donations and donations of perishable and nonperishable food at its location, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon.
Among the items the pantry collects are canned food, toiletries, cleaning products, bread, desserts, meat and dairy, vegetables, pasta and other boxed goods.
Contact information
For more information, call 618-624-7040 or visit ofallontownship.com/pages/food-pantry.
The pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
