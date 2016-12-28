Helping Others

December 28, 2016 9:00 AM

Blessed to Give: Family Hospice

News-Democrat

Blessed to Give

The BND features a different charity every day from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.

Family Hospice

Family Hospice provides professional care to individuals who have terminal illnesses.

The nonprofit aims to improve a person’s quality of a life and assist the family as they face a terminal disease. Family Hospice focuses on pain and symptom management, emotional support and spiritual affirmation.

How to help

Volunteers spend time with patients, provide respite for family members. They also help in the hospice office, at events, during programming, fundraising and with support groups.

Monetary donations can be made to the nonprofit online at familyhospice.org.

Contact information

For more information, call 618-277-1800 or send an email to info@familyhospice.org.

Family Hospice is located at 5110 West Main St., Belleville, Illinois 62226.

Helping Others

