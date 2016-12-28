Blessed to Give
Family Hospice
Family Hospice provides professional care to individuals who have terminal illnesses.
The nonprofit aims to improve a person’s quality of a life and assist the family as they face a terminal disease. Family Hospice focuses on pain and symptom management, emotional support and spiritual affirmation.
How to help
Volunteers spend time with patients, provide respite for family members. They also help in the hospice office, at events, during programming, fundraising and with support groups.
Monetary donations can be made to the nonprofit online at familyhospice.org.
Contact information
For more information, call 618-277-1800 or send an email to info@familyhospice.org.
Family Hospice is located at 5110 West Main St., Belleville, Illinois 62226.
