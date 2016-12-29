Blessed to Give
Gateway Pet Guardians
Gateway Pet Guardians helps homeless animals in the metro-east through rescue, rehabilitation and adoption. It also distributes necessary supplies to residents, has vaccination clinics twice a year and provides free spay and neuter services to families in need.
How to help
Gateway Pet Guardians is a foster-based organization, which means all of the rescued animals live in temporary homes until adoption. The nonprofit provides veterinarian care, supplies and support, and volunteers are needed to foster the animals.
In addition to fostering, individuals can help by fundraising and volunteering at the shelter and at adoption events. Visit gatewaypets.com/volunteer to learn about all of the opportunities available.
The nonprofit also accepts monetary donations online at gatewaypets.com/donate-now.
Contact information
For more information, visit gatewaypets.com or send an email to info@gatewaypets.com.
The shelter is located at 5321 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, Missouri 63110.
