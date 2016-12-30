Blessed to Give: Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House

Blessed to Give
The BND features a different charity every day from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.
Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House
The Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House offers several programs to support the metro-east area, including daycare, job and workforce training, youth services and family support, among other things.
The nonprofit aims to address the full range of community needs through services for parents, infants and youth, seniors and those looking to receive job training.
How to help
The Neighborhood House wish list includes: toys, coats, canned goods, nonperishable food, furniture, blankets, fans, air conditioning, disposable diapers, lotion and shampoo.
Monetary donations are also accepted. Make a donation online at lessiebatesdavis.org.
Contact information
For more information, call 618-874-0777.
The Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House is located at 1200 N. 13th St., East St. Louis, Illinois, 62205.
Comments