December 30, 2016 11:01 AM

Blessed to Give: Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House

Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House

The Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House offers several programs to support the metro-east area, including daycare, job and workforce training, youth services and family support, among other things.

The nonprofit aims to address the full range of community needs through services for parents, infants and youth, seniors and those looking to receive job training.

How to help

The Neighborhood House wish list includes: toys, coats, canned goods, nonperishable food, furniture, blankets, fans, air conditioning, disposable diapers, lotion and shampoo.

Monetary donations are also accepted. Make a donation online at lessiebatesdavis.org.

Contact information

For more information, call 618-874-0777.

The Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House is located at 1200 N. 13th St., East St. Louis, Illinois, 62205.

