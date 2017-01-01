Blessed to Give
Little Light Food Pantry
Lighthouse Learning Center’s Little Light Food Pantry provides food twice a month to families of children at the center. A majority of the children at the center come from low-income families.
How to help
The pantry welcomes volunteers and accepts donations of food or money.
Contact information
For more information, call 618-337-3555. The pantry is located at 1826 Jerome Lane, Cahokia, Illinois 62206.
