January 1, 2017 10:40 AM

Blessed to Give: Little Light Food Pantry

Blessed to Give

Little Light Food Pantry

Lighthouse Learning Center’s Little Light Food Pantry provides food twice a month to families of children at the center. A majority of the children at the center come from low-income families.

How to help

The pantry welcomes volunteers and accepts donations of food or money.

Contact information

For more information, call 618-337-3555. The pantry is located at 1826 Jerome Lane, Cahokia, Illinois 62206.

