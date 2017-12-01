Helping Others

Non-profit group advocates for teen pregnancy prevention

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 01, 2017 03:01 PM

The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year's Day.

Teen Pregnancy and Prevention Partnership

Founded in 1997, the Teen Pregnancy and Prevention Partnership promotes adolescent sexual health and teen pregnancy prevention through advocacy, collaboration, training and public awareness in the metro-east and Missouri. The non-profit brings together public and private health agencies, youth serving organizations, school districts and individuals to advocate for activities which lead to a decrease in pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases in youths.

How to help

The organization encourages parents and community members to connect with it online at www.teenpregnancy-mo.org and through social media. It also needs volunteers for special events and community engagement.

Monetary donations are welcomed year-round to support its mission and continue activities to support teen pregnancy prevention efforts in the metro-east.

Contact information

For questions about volunteering or donations, email Meg Boyko, executivedirector@teenpregnancy-mo.org or call 314-884-8275.

The Teen Pregnancy and Prevention Partnership office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 2433 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63106.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TPPPMO.

Twitter: twitter.com/TPPPMO.

