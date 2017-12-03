Rachel R. Jackson is the executive director of Project Compassion NFP.
Helping Others

Project Compassion helps homeless and low-income women and children in Southern Illinois

Project Compassion, NFP

Providing outreach since 2005, Project Compassion, NFP is a community based non-profit, that offers a free clothing store and free diapers for homeless and low-income women and children in Southern Illinois. It has plans to open a free kitchen. The group’s mission is to enhance the lives of low-income and homeless individuals in the community through education, compassion and empowerment.

The non-profit assists young women ages 18-25 and youth in grades 5 through 12 who are considered low-income and homeless or in jeopardy of becoming homeless. Its programs address some of the greatest challenges these individuals experience while becoming independent and employable including: self-esteem, socialization, life skills and developing leadership abilities.

Project Compassion, NFP has served more than 70,000 individuals through providing resources, workshops, trainings and outreach.

How to help

Volunteers are needed to assist with office work, inside and outside maintenance, free store organization, special events and more.

Monetary donations, non-perishable foods, toiletry items and new children’s toys are welcomed during the holidays.

Contact information

For questions about donations and volunteering, email Rachel R. Jackson, executive director, at rjackson@projectcompassionnfp.org or call 618-397-1790.

The Project Compassion, NFP office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 6609 W. Main St., Belleville.

