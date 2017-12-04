Donate time or money to help those with disabilities

The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Heidi Wiechert at hwiechert@bnd.com.
Living Independently Now Center of Southern Illinois
The Living Independently Now Center of Southern Illinois is a non-profit agency run by and for people with disabilities. Its service area includes St. Clair, Monroe and Randolph counties. At least 50 percent of its board and staff are people with disabilities.
The agency’s programs and services enable individuals with disabilities to live independently in the community. The services offered include: information and referral, peer support, advocacy, independent living skills and training, transition skills, equipment loan, community education and Americans with Disabilities Act technical assistance.
How to help
In a press release, Lynn Hatfield, executive director, said, “Support from the community plays a huge role in our ability to help others. Even a small donation has a powerful impact on the life of a person with a disability.”
A $10 donation covers the cost of a liquid level indicator, which helps a blind person pour a cup of coffee safely. A $25 donation pays for a hand-held, lighted magnifier, which allows easy reading for the dosage on a medication bottle. A $75 donation pays for a talking Bible or a flashing smoke and carbon monoxide alert for deaf persons.
The non-profit is also seeking volunteers to serve in a variety of roles.
Contact information
For questions about donations and volunteering, email Lynn Hatfield at lhatfield@lincinc.org or call 618-235-9988.
The Living Independently Now Center of Southern Illinois office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 15 Emerald Terrace, Swansea.
Website: www.lincinc.org.
