The Illinois Center for Autism helps both children and adults on the autism spectrum

The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Heidi Wiechert at hwiechert@bnd.com.
Illinois Center for Autism
For 40 years, the Illinois Center for Autism has served hundreds of children and adults with autism spectrum disorder in Southern Illinois. The nonprofit assists these individuals by providing education, training and services specifically designed to reach their needs.
In a press release, Rachel Newsome, director of communications and development for the center, said: “We believe that individuals are not only unique, but defined by possibilities and not by their limitations.”
Never miss a local story.
How to help
The organization runs food drives and collects donations for families struggling financially to raise a child with autism spectrum disorder. It collects school supplies for children. Monetary donations to help provide the means for individuals to learn life and job skills are always welcome.
Contact information
For questions about programs run by the center, call 618-398-7500. To learn more about donations or volunteering, call Rachel Newsome, 618-398-7500 ext. 212 or rachel@illinoiscenterforautism.org.
The Illinois Center for Autism is located at 548 S. Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights.
Comments