Helping Others

Here’s a free driving service for seniors who need a lift

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 15, 2017 09:41 AM

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

Faith in Action to Service and Transform

Faith in Action to Service and Transform helps people over age 60 get to medical appointments, the bank and to do personal errands. It’s a free service for seniors who have given up driving.

The all-volunteer service is a part of Health Visions of East St. Louis and is sponsored by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

How to help

The organization needs drivers and volunteers to help with office work, marketing, phone calls and visits to those in need of service.

Donations are also welcome. Executive Director Paula Wills said the average cost of a ride is $27. Some volunteers are reimbursed for their mileage while others do not accept reimbursement.

Contact information

Monetary donations may be mailed or dropped off at the Health Visions office, 1269 N. 89th St., Ste. 7, East St. Louis, IL 62203. Drop ins are welcome to pick up volunteer applications.

For more information, contact Paula Wills or Becky Kinzel, transportation coordinator, at 618-271-7000.

