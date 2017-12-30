Bethany Place assists metro-east residents who have HIV or AIDS

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity or non-profit every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Bethany Place
Founded in 1988 by Sisters Mary Rombach and Carol Baltosiewich of the Franciscan Third Order of Hospital Sisters, Bethany Place is dedicated to serving those in 11 counties of the metro-east who are affected by HIV disease. The non-profit provides comprehensive case management and programming focused on promoting wellness.
Services are available to all persons living with HIV or AIDS regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, race or religion. Bethany Place shares messages of prevention with the community through its education and outreach programs.
How to help
Monetary donations can be made through the group’s website at www.bethanyplace.org. Bethany Place is also seeking volunteers to greet at the front desk, perform office work, work special events, perform community outreach and organize the food pantry.
Contact information
- Bethany Place is located at 821 West A St., Belleville, IL 62220.
- Phone: 618-234-0291.
- For detailed information about services offered, go online to www.bethanyplace.org/Services.aspx.
