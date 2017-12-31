HeartLands Conservancy’s mission is to protect nature in Southern Illinois

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity or non-profit every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Heartlands Conservancy
A non-profit serving Southwestern Illinois since 1989, HeartLands Conservancy is focused on conservation of open spaces, environmentally friendly community planning and engaging the community with nature. The group invests in nature.
With the help of donors, the group has protect 8,760 acres of nature preserves and farmland over the past 28 years. It is seeking donations to continue its mission.
How to help
Mailing address: 406 E. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258.
Phone: 618-566-4451, ext. 10.
Website: www.heartlandsconservancy.org.
