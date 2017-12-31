From left, Bill Musser, Dale Biver and Mary Martychenko filled out surveys during the 2017 Shiloh Visioning Workshop hosted by Heartlands Conservancy, aimed at garnering community input for a new comprehensive plan for the village.
From left, Bill Musser, Dale Biver and Mary Martychenko filled out surveys during the 2017 Shiloh Visioning Workshop hosted by Heartlands Conservancy, aimed at garnering community input for a new comprehensive plan for the village. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com
From left, Bill Musser, Dale Biver and Mary Martychenko filled out surveys during the 2017 Shiloh Visioning Workshop hosted by Heartlands Conservancy, aimed at garnering community input for a new comprehensive plan for the village. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

Helping Others

HeartLands Conservancy’s mission is to protect nature in Southern Illinois

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 31, 2017 07:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity or non-profit every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

Heartlands Conservancy

A non-profit serving Southwestern Illinois since 1989, HeartLands Conservancy is focused on conservation of open spaces, environmentally friendly community planning and engaging the community with nature. The group invests in nature.

With the help of donors, the group has protect 8,760 acres of nature preserves and farmland over the past 28 years. It is seeking donations to continue its mission.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

How to help

Mailing address: 406 E. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258.

Phone: 618-566-4451, ext. 10.

Website: www.heartlandsconservancy.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

    Watch 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin fulfill her dream of visiting the White House and meeting President Obama.

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin 1:29

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin
Williams comes up clutch in Belleville West win 0:23

Williams comes up clutch in Belleville West win
Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney 1:07

Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney

View More Video