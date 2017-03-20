Style at Home: Window treatments warm up this family home

My friend Tammy readily admits she has a problem. She is a self-confessed fabric-haulic who never met a plaid, paisley or floral she didn't fall head over heels in love with. We have a lot of fun leading her astray, giving her a quick call every time we get in a new fabric that will make her flip. So when Tammy, her husband Tyler, and their three young kids moved into their diamond-in-the-rough a few months ago, it was exciting for us to see how she used fabric to help write this historic house's newest chapter.
Selecting window treatments can be hard. They are an investment, so you want to pick something you will love for years to come. That idea can paralyze a lot of folks. But not Tammy. She didn't hesitate when it came time to dress the windows in her home. She is fearless when she decorates, trusting her gut and following her instincts. That's why her house looks as amazing as it does.
ROMAN SHADE
Case in point: This gorgeous Roman shade that's exploding with personality. At the top of their home reno list was to gut their outdated kitchen and create this dreamy space that is a wash of warm whites. Tammy decided to add a punch of color through the window treatment over her skink. When she discovered this wonderful fabric, she knew it was the one. I could not agree more!
CAFE CURTAINS
Tammy travels a ton for her job, so to pass the time when she's sitting in airports and on planes, she thumbs through decorating magazines and blogs, looking for ideas. That's where she found the inspiration for this window seat in her master bedroom. She finished this romantic space with adorable cafe curtains, hung on movable rods that she can swing open if she wants a full view of the back.
NAVY GIRL'S ROOM
When Tammy's daughter requested a navy bedroom, Tammy worried that painting the walls such a rich color would make the space too dark. So she compromised by using navy as the room's primary accent color, paired with a perky pink. These Roman shades steal the show, with their bold navy stripe and magenta trim.
FAMILY ROOM DRAPES
As beautiful as their home is, Tammy, Tyler and their kids don't treat it like a museum. Along with their dog, they get comfy here, especially in this lower-level family room. Tammy opted for neutral upholstery on the furniture (Sunbrella so it was kid and dog-proof) so she could add some zip through her window coverings. These stunning drapes are just the ticket. The panels next to the fireplace can close for privacy, while those on either side of the back window offer a stunning frame.
This column was adapted from Mary Carol Garrity's blog at www.nellhills.com. She can be reached at marycarol@nellhills.com .
