Design Recipes: How to warm up your decor through color

Brrr it sure is cold outside. What better way to warm up your space than with color?
Warm colors not only help add a sense of coziness, but also warmth to a space. From warm oranges to reds and yellows, warmer tones can help transform a space that may be cold and cavernous to one that is warm and inviting.
Here are some of our top tips if looking for ways to infuse warm colors into your space.
DO:
Use black. Black is not only a warm color, but one that is neutral as well and can instantly add warmth and depth to a space.
Incorporate color and warmth through your use of artwork, which can warm a space and adds a finishing touch.
Use small decorative items such as books and florals to bring warmth and color into your home.
Mix warm tones together such as yellow, orange and red. The result can be appealing and cozy.
Do use metallics. Brass remains one of the hottest finishes in home decor right now and is a wonderful way to incorporate warmer tones into any room of the home.
DON'T:
Overwhelm the space with too many warm colors, as it may appear to be overly dark or muddy. Instead, sprinkle warm accents throughout a space.
Paint ceilings dark, warm colors. This will instantly close in a space and make any space feel smaller. Instead, ceilings should be light and bright, preferably white.
Forget accessories. Accessories are an easy and affordable way to infuse warmth into nearly any room.
Use too many wood pieces in the same room. Too many will add visual weight. Instead, consider mixing heavier wood pieces with those that are lighter such as pieces made of glass.
Forget to use mirrors. Mirrors are one of the best ways to open a space and can serve as a key design element. These days frames also don't have to be generic in nature. Instead of a frame that is plain, why not use one that is painted in a warm color or finished in a warm tone metallic finish?
Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com
