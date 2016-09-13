Being a former president is a pretty good gig

0:35 Accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue Pause

2:01 Maryville pharmacist makes customized medications

2:11 Local students watch, discuss President Trump's inauguration

1:17 Why does the Illinois teachers' pension system have a deficit?

0:53 Jury finds James Lopes sexually dangerous

0:43 Multiple injuries reported in crash near Marissa

1:21 House fire breaks out in Fairview Heights

1:58 People pack the American Legion in Nashville hoping for a winning ticket

2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000