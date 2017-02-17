Matt Chambers returns to ‘Great Day St. Louis’ on KMOV

Saturday is always a good time to take a breather and catch up on the latest developments of recent columns. Here’s the latest batch of updates, addenda and clarifications. Don’t miss the final anecdote on those MIA socks.
Happy homecoming
After six days of being poked and prodded at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Matt Chambers’ 3-month-old daughter, Eleanor, is back cooing and giggling in her family’s Fairview Heights home. She’s still not putting on much weight but remains a happily content infant, her dad told his KMOV-TV audience on “Great Day St. Louis” last week.
“We’re waiting for some important test results,” he said. “In the meantime, we’re doing our best to fatten her up.”
He thanked his viewers for their prayers and support, but reminded them to keep all hospitalized children in their thoughts, because most are far worse off than Eleanor.
“Eleanor’s roommate was a 3-year-old named Gracie, who deals with nearly constant pain and nausea,” Chambers said. “And my heart and my wife’s heart bled for her and her family. (So) I ask that while you keep my family in your thoughts, you also pray for the other kids at Children’s, who likely have a much more difficult time ahead of them.”
In the meantime, Chambers recently created a new fan page at www.facebook.com/WeatherChambers. The page’s current picture of Chambers and his morning sidekicks, Laura Hettiger and Kent Ehrhardt, walking down the street as Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman is priceless.
Gift of life
Speaking of TV personalities making medical headlines, I hope followers of KSDK’s Anne Allred didn’t miss the recent extended report of how one of her old high school friends gave her a kidney so that she could end her daily dialysis treatments brought on last year when she went into renal failure.
“I just had my 35th birthday, and I am receiving a very priceless gift,” she told her viewers recently. “He’s literally saving my life.”
Last year, Allred developed severe preeclampsia, forcing doctors to deliver her daughter, Nora, three months prematurely. But while Nora grew stronger during a 96-day stay at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Allred developed kidney failure due to a rare genetic disorder that causes blood clots to form in major organs. She underwent surgery and was hospitalized five times. Although she went back to work in October, she had to spend eight hours a night on dialysis.
She says her wait for a new kidney could have taken years. There are 1,000 patients at BJC in St. Louis alone waiting for new kidneys. Then her friend Michael Zangara offered his kidney, and he turned out to be a perfect match.
“She called me screaming, laughing and crying,” said Zangara, who had texted her the good news. “I wish I would have tape-recorded it because it was one of the most surreal, awesome experiences I ever had.”
At last report, Allred’s new kidney is doing “fantastic.” Now Allred hopes her viewers will consider paying it forward with their own kidneys if they have the opportunity. To see the entire report, go to www.ksdk.com and search for “Allred transplant.”
Driving the square around
In my recent report on the proper way to negotiate a roundabout, one of my readers reminded me that I failed to advise drivers to use their turn signals to tell waiting drivers that they are about to exit the traffic circle. Unfortunately, once I’m in the circle I’m so worried about other drivers ignoring their yield signs that I myself forget to signal. Mea culpa.
Stamp of approval
There’s an even easier way to save and donate canceled postage stamps than what I recently suggested. During the Friends of the Belleville Public Library’s recent trivia night at Althoff Catholic High School, my friend Sue Sharp told me that her St. Clair County Garden Club also will accept them and pass them on to the Sierra Club, which sells them to raise money. However, they accept only old stamps or modern picture and commemorative stamps (not your common flag stamp, etc.) or old, stamped postcards. Leave generous white space when you cut the stamps off the envelopes. For details, contact Sharp at 618-234-9426.
Classic country
David Weidler suggests fans of old-timey country music tune to KDHX-FM (88.1) from 1-5 p.m. Saturdays for “Mid-Day Jamboree” and “The Back Country.” While not limited to the classic singers, he says there’s a good mix of the old with new voices in the same vein. He also suggests sampling the community radio station’s other shows as well. Find a schedule at www.kdhx.org.
Sock it to me
I promised no names to spare embarrassment, but this note on socks was too good to pass up entirely. A reader wrote to say that a family member once frequently encountered that common mystery of socks disappearing into thin air in the wash.
“At some point her washer needed repairs and, when the service technician was working on the washer, he found numerous socks in the space between the outside of the washer tub and the washer case,” the reader wrote. “I presume she washed extra large loads and perhaps the high water level helped to fling them out of the washer tub during the cycle.”
Mystery solved.
Today’s trivia
The name of what Florida town can be translated as “Mouth of the Mouse”?
Answer to Friday’s trivia: It’s funny how sometimes a word or phrase will be associated with people even though they rarely said it. Such was the case with John Wayne, who likely will be forever linked with his use of “pilgrim” in movie dialogue. Yet in making 162 movies, Wayne is thought to have uttered the word in only two — “McClintock” and “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.”
Roger Schlueter: 618-239-2465, @RogerAnswer
